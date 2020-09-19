CFTC Grants Nasdaq Futures, Inc. Request to Vacate DCM Designation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced today that it issued an order vacating the designation of Nasdaq Futures, Inc. (NFX) as a designated contract market (DCM). The order was issued at the request of NFX. The CFTC had granted NFX designation as a contract market on November 21, 2014.

The Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations state that a DCM may request that its designation be vacated by filing a request with the CFTC at least 90 days prior to the requested date of vacation. Per NFX’s request, the order revokes NFX’s designation effective September 16, 2020.

With the vacation of NFX’s designation as a DCM there will be 15 DCMs registered with the CFTC.