CenturyLink Announces Steps to Accelerate Ongoing Board Refreshment Process, Further Improve Corporate Governance

MONROE, LA (STL.News) CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that Glen F. Post, III has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

“After 34 years of service as a CenturyLink director, I have decided to retire from the Board,” Post said. “I leave with a great sense of confidence in Jeff and our leadership team, of pride in our accomplishments together and a real optimism for our future. I am honored to have worked with so many great people to make it so. I will continue to closely follow the Company and I encourage our employees to keep their feet firmly grounded in our Unifying Principles of honesty, integrity and fairness as they continue to push this great company forward.”

“Glen has had a unique and remarkable career,” said Jeff Storey, CenturyLink Chief Executive Officer and President. “He led CenturyLink’s transformation into what is today one of the world’s leading network services providers. Because of his vision, our future is bright. I have appreciated his support, his counsel and his unfailing focus on doing the right thing. He leaves a legacy of leadership we all strive to emulate.”

In addition to Post’s retirement from the Board, current non-executive Board Chairman Harvey Perry will retire effective May 2020 under the Company’s director retirement policy. Upon Perry’s retirement, T. Michael Glenn will assume the position of Chairman of the Board. Current Vice Chairman Bruce Hanks will continue to serve in that role.

Glenn served as a director since Nov. 1, 2017 and is a member of the Audit and Human Resources and Compensation Committees. He served as Senior Advisor at Oak Hill Capital Partners since November 2017. For 35 years until his retirement in December 2016, Glenn served in leadership roles at FedEx Corporation and its predecessor, FedEx Express, including, most recently, as Executive Vice President of Market Development and Corporate Communications for FedEx Corporation. He was also a member of the five-person Executive Committee, responsible for planning and executing the corporation’s strategic business activities, and President and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Corporate Services, responsible for all marketing, sales and retail operations functions for all FedEx Corporation operating companies. Glenn currently serves as a director of Pentair plc and previously served as a director of Level 3 Communications, Inc.