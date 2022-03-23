Cedar Rapids: Kevin Robert Sentenced After Escape

Mail and Identity Thief, Kevin Robert Kappmeyer Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison After Escape

Judge Told Him Not to Escape, and Then He Escaped

(STL.News) A Cedar Rapids man who evaded capture for nearly a month after walking away from custody at a halfway house was sentenced on March 22, 2022, to four years in federal prison. Kevin Robert Kappmeyer, age 55, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 23, 2021 guilty plea to one count of escape from custody and his admission that he violated the terms of his supervised release.

At his sentencing, revocation, and other hearings, Kappmeyer admitted that, in 2018, he was sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release for his role in a Cedar Rapids area mail and identity theft scheme. Kappmeyer was released from prison in May 2020 but violated the terms of his supervised release, was sent back to prison for seven months in September 2020, and eventually released in March 2021.

On July 8, 2021, after Kappmeyer again violated the terms of his supervised release, a U.S. District Court Judge ordered Kappmeyer to serve time in a halfway house and specifically warned Kappmeyer to not leave the halfway house without permission. About two weeks later, on July 23, 2021, Kappmeyer obtained an employment pass from the halfway house, left, and never returned. The United States Marshal’s Service arrested Kappmeyer on August 16, 2021, at a local grocery store and found methamphetamine in his possession. Kappmeyer has an extensive criminal history with over 20 prior convictions, including multiple convictions for offenses involving violence, such as resisting arrest and domestic battery.

Kappmeyer was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Kappmeyer was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment on his new escape case and an additional 24 months’ imprisonment for his supervised release violations. Kappmeyer must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kappmeyer is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy L. Vavricek and investigated by the United States Marshal’s Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today