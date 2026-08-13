Cboe Raises Quarterly Dividend 19% to $0.86

CHICAGO, IL – August 13, 2026 (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) is increasing its quarterly dividend by 19%, extending a long-running record of annual dividend growth as the global exchange operator continues expanding its trading and market infrastructure businesses.

The Chicago-based company announced Thursday that its board of directors declared a third-quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.86 per share of common stock, up from the previous quarter’s $0.72 per share.

The increase represents an additional 14 cents per share each quarter, or approximately 19.4%, based on the previous payout.

The new dividend will be paid on September 15, 2026, to Cboe shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2026.

Perhaps more significant for long-term shareholders, Cboe said the increase marks the 16th consecutive year the company has raised its dividend.

Cboe Dividend Rises to $3.44 Annualized

At the new quarterly rate of $0.86 per share, Cboe’s dividend would represent an annualized payout of $3.44 per share, assuming the company maintains the same quarterly distribution for four consecutive quarters.

That compares with an annualized rate of $2.88 per share at the previous quarterly level of $0.72.

The increase therefore adds 56 cents per share to the annualized dividend rate.

For an investor holding 100 Cboe shares, the new quarterly dividend would be $86, compared with $72 at the previous rate. On an annualized basis, the difference would be $56 for every 100 shares held, assuming no further changes to the dividend.

Dividend declarations remain subject to board approval each quarter, meaning the annualized figure should not be interpreted as a guaranteed future payment.

Sixteen Years of Dividend Growth

The latest increase continues Cboe’s lengthy dividend-growth record.

Cboe paid a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share during the first quarter of 2026. The company announced that dividend in February, with payment made March 13 to shareholders of record February 27.

The decision to raise the payout to $0.86 represents a substantial step higher rather than a minor adjustment and reinforces Cboe’s history of returning capital to shareholders.

For income-oriented investors, consecutive annual dividend increases can be an important measure of a company’s willingness and financial ability to return cash to shareholders.

Dividend growth can also provide another component of shareholder returns beyond changes in the market price of the underlying stock.

Cboe Entered 2026 After Record Results

The dividend increase follows a strong 2025 financial performance for Cboe Global Markets.

In February, the company reported record full-year net revenue of $2.4 billion, representing 17% growth over the previous year.

Cboe also reported record full-year diluted earnings per share of $10.42, an increase of 45%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached a record $10.67, up 24% for the year.

Fourth-quarter 2025 net revenue totaled $671.1 million, an increase of 28% from $524.5 million during the comparable quarter a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter diluted EPS reached a record $2.97, up 60%, while adjusted diluted EPS increased 46% to a record $3.06.

Those results reflected strength across Cboe’s operations, particularly its derivatives business.

The company said derivatives net revenue increased 38% in the fourth quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by record volumes across index and multi-listed options.

Cash and Spot Markets net revenue increased 27%, while Cboe Data Vantage net revenue rose 9%.

Cboe Continues Expanding Market Access

Cboe has also been pursuing initiatives intended to expand access to U.S. markets.

Earlier this year, the company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer extended trading hours for certain multi-listed single-stock options.

The initiative was designed to introduce pre-market and post-market sessions for qualifying equity options, extending investors’ ability to respond to corporate announcements and other market-moving developments outside traditional trading hours.

Cboe has also outlined plans to expand U.S. equities trading as global demand for greater access to American markets continues to grow.

Those efforts fit into the company’s broader position as one of the world’s major operators of trading markets and financial-market infrastructure.

From Options Exchange to Global Markets Operator

Cboe traces its history to the launch of the Chicago Board Options Exchange in 1973, which the company describes as the world’s first listed options exchange.

Over subsequent decades, the organization expanded far beyond its original options-market roots.

Cboe has been closely associated with several major innovations in derivatives markets, including S&P 500 Index options and the Cboe Volatility Index, better known as the VIX.

The VIX has become one of the world’s most widely followed measures of expected stock-market volatility.

Today, Cboe operates across derivatives, equities and foreign-exchange markets and provides trading, clearing, data and investment-related solutions to customers around the world.

Its operations extend across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

That diversification means Cboe’s financial performance can be influenced by a combination of trading volumes, market volatility, transaction fees, clearing activity, market data and other services.

Dividend Increase Adds to Shareholder Returns

Thursday’s announcement does not change Cboe’s underlying business strategy, but it represents a tangible increase in the amount of cash the company plans to distribute to shareholders.

Moving from $0.72 to $0.86 per quarter is particularly notable because it represents a nearly 20% increase in a single step.

Investors evaluating the dividend will nevertheless need to consider the payout alongside Cboe’s earnings, cash generation, capital requirements, growth investments and share valuation.

Dividend yield also changes as CBOE’s stock price moves, meaning the percentage yield available to investors can fluctuate even when the dollar dividend remains unchanged.

The company’s 16-year record of annual increases, however, provides a longer-term measure of Cboe’s dividend history.

For existing shareholders, the immediate dates to watch are August 31, the record date, and September 15, when the third-quarter dividend is scheduled to be paid.

With the quarterly payment increasing to $0.86 per share, Cboe enters the second half of 2026 with a higher shareholder distribution and another year added to its consecutive dividend-growth record.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.