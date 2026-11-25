(STL.News) When comparing online casinos, there’s one measurable figure worth paying attention to: return to player, aka RTP. Expressed as a percentage, it represents the theoretical proportion of wagers a game is expected to return to players over an extended period.

Say you encounter a game with 94% RTP. Over a sufficiently large number of rounds, this will return an average of $94 for every $100 wagered. Higher RTP means a smaller theoretical house edge, making it a useful comparison when selecting games and platforms.

However, which casinos come out on top with their RTP rates? Here are the three leading options right now.

1. Duel

Duel online crypto casino takes the top position for one big reason: 100% RTP originals. This is a remarkable figure in the world of online gambling. That’s because it represents a theoretical return of the full amount wagered. What other casino effectively sacrifices the house edge? The answer: none. Duel is the only one at this level.

Whether you’re playing the casino’s in-house Blackjack, Video Poker, or the unconventional slot Groomer’s Van, that 100% RTP waves goodbye to the house advantage. For comparison, a game with 100% RTP has a 1% theoretical house edge, while one with 98% RTP has a 2% edge. As a result, Duel’s headline figure puts its originals right at the top of the pile, and by some distance.

2. BetFury

BetFury has a strong collection of high RTP original games, with several titles offering 99.02% RTP rates. These include Dice, Plinko, Limbo, and Keno. Its Blackjack game goes even higher still, with a published RTP of 99.51%.

While not 100%, that 99.51% is a highly competitive figure for a casino table game. In practical terms, the published percentage suggests an expected return of $99.51 for every $100 wagered in the long run. The difference between this and a 100% RTP is relatively small on paper, although the distinction remains key when comparing theoretical returns.

3. Cloudbet

Cloudbet’s originals also achieve consistently high theoretical returns, where published RTP rates range from 98% to 99%. Its version of Blackjack is particularly notable, offering a stated 99.4% RTP. Either way, this gives players several options with relatively low theoretical house edges, rather than making high returns exclusive to one specific game.

Does a Higher RTP Mean Better Results?

Make no mistake: RTP is useful when comparing casino games. That said, it’s vital you know what the percentage truly tells you. It describes theoretical returns over a very large number of plays, not what an individual player should expect from a single session.

That means even a game with 110% RTP doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get your money back, let alone make a profit. Short-term results vary significantly because of randomness and volatility. A player could finish ahead on a game with 80% RTP, while someone playing a 100% RTP title could lose their entire stake.

Ultimately, RTP is a useful starting point for learning the mathematics behind casino games. It’s not, however, a prediction of your personal results.