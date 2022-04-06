Carlos Leeper sentenced for Role in Drug Conspiracy

Wheeling man, Carlos Leeper sentenced for his role in drug conspiracy

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Carlos Leeper, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 96 months of incarceration for his role in a drug conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Leeper, also known as “Los,” 58, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Leeper admitted to owning a house on South York Street on Wheeling Island for the purpose of storing and selling heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack.” The house is within 1,000 feet of Jensen Playground. The crime occurred from May 2019 to August 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

