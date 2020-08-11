Carbondale Police Investigating Missing Juvenile Ireranna L. Akins

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Ireranna L. Akins, age 15, was last seen on 08-08-2020 at about 2:32 a.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street in Carbondale. Akins is described as about 5’07” tall, weighing about 147 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Akins should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

