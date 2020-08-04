Carbondale Police Arrested Tevin D. Kirby & Alexsia L. Higgins for Aggravated Discharge of Firearm

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 08-03-2020 at approximately 1:35 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers learned several shots were fired from a vehicle at the victim, who was walking in the 600 block of East Main Street. The vehicle fled from the area and was quickly located by officers in the 500 block of South Ash Street. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Tevin D. Kirby for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Alexsia L. Higgins was arrested for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Child Endangerment and a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of Assault. Kirby and Higgins were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website. Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime. Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously. Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!

