Capital Region Gang Member Darrell Chapman Sentenced to Over 16 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Offenses

(STL.News) – Darrell Chapman, also known as “Bishop” and “Sly Foxx,” age 40, was sentenced today to 198 months in prison for narcotics and gun offenses.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith, New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett, and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Chapman is a self-described founder of the East Bishop Family, a set of the Bloods operating in the Capital Region. In pleading guilty, Chapman admitted to regularly obtaining distribution-size quantities of cocaine and heroin in New York City, which he and others sold in the Albany area. In addition to Albany, Chapman’s drug-distribution operations reached as far as Rochester, New York, and to Pennsylvania.

In the early-morning hours of October 18, 2017, Chapman was stopped returning to Albany from New York City with 250 grams of heroin. Later in the day, law enforcement seized over 100 grams of cocaine from Chapman’s jewelry store, “The Freezer,” on South Pearl Street in Albany, and seized digital scales, a money counter, and $3,910 in cash from Chapman’s home in Rensselaer. In searching a Chevy Malibu parked behind Chapman’s home, law enforcement seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, cutting agent, and additional digital scales. Law enforcement also seized four handguns and two rifles, some of which were loaded, and over 100 rounds of ammunition. Chapman admitted he used the guns to protect his drugs and drug proceeds.

In 1997 and 1998, Chapman was convicted in state court of robbery, attempted robbery, and criminal sale of a controlled substance, and was on parole at the time of his arrest on October 18, 2017.

Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. also imposed a 5-year term of supervised release, to begin after Chapman is released from prison. The terms of Chapman’s supervise release prohibit him from associating with any member, associate, or prospect of the Bloods, or any other criminal gang, club, or organization.

This case was investigated by the New York State Police and FBI, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus P.W. Rieck.

