Cape Girardeau, Missouri Man, Justin A. Williams Arrested For Sexual Trafficking Of A Child

Cape Girardeau, MO (STL.News) The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Justin A. Williams, 28, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Friday, December 20, 2019, for 2nd degree sexual trafficking of a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Patrol was assisted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

On December 20, 2019, investigators contacted Williams at his residence located on South West End Road, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. As a result of their contact, investigators developed information that Williams had enticed a person under the age of eighteen to participate in the production of explicit sexual material. Additionally, investigators located and seized electronic equipment as evidence. Williams was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

On December 21, 2019, the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Williams with 2nd degree sexual trafficking of a child. Williams bond was set at $100,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The above charge is a mere accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of this charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

