Candicci’s Restaurant creates Candicci’s Front-line COVID-19 Support Campaign

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) With a 40 year history and multiple successful dine-out events, Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, located in Ballwin, Missouri, has created a GoFundMePage to raise money to help feed the front-line defense of COVID-19; more specifically, health care providers and first responders.

Bob Candice, manager of Candicci’s, has created the campaign to help support the bravest front-liners in this fight as well as attempt to save his employees jobs, which hopefully, will lighten the stress of the economic pressure.

Funds raised on GoFundMe will be used to pay for food that will be delivered to varies healthcare providers, first responders, and senior centers around the St Louis region.

Additionally, Candice will provide an accounting of the funds displayed on candiccis.net to assure contributors that the funds are being used as intended and promised.

CLICK to visit the GoFundMe campaign. If you have any questions, please email candiccis@gmail.com or call (636) 220-8989.