Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, MO Announces Their Valentine’s Day Menu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri has released their Valentine’s Day Menu on their website. The special menu is available from Friday, February 14th to Sunday, February 16th. Candicci’s Restaurant is known for their holiday menu’s and buffets and Valentine’s Day is no different. Reservations are recommended to be made early as they typically book up quickly.

The menu includes:

Langusto Supremo with Lobster Tail – Fettuccini noodles in our house special butter cream sauce, tossed with bay scallops, clams, green peppers and a touch of roasted garlic pesto, topped with a lobster tail for $28.95

– Fettuccini noodles in our house special butter cream sauce, tossed with bay scallops, clams, green peppers and a touch of roasted garlic pesto, topped with a lobster tail for $28.95 Barrel Cut Filet with Lobster Tail – topped with herb butter and served with wild mushroom risotto and a perfectly baked lobster tail for $32.95

– topped with herb butter and served with wild mushroom risotto and a perfectly baked lobster tail for $32.95 Surf & Turf – three tender medallions served over parmesan risotto with a lobster tail for $28.95

– three tender medallions served over parmesan risotto with a lobster tail for $28.95 Stuffed Salmon – grilled salmon stuffed with crab stuffing served with a creamy bistro sauce and sauteed vegetables for $28.95

– grilled salmon stuffed with crab stuffing served with a creamy bistro sauce and sauteed vegetables for $28.95 Juan’s Scallops – pan seared fresh sea scallops on a bed of Brussels sprouts, bacon, potatoes, red peppers, and a white wine lemon butter sauce, topped with sliced almonds for $24.95

– pan seared fresh sea scallops on a bed of Brussels sprouts, bacon, potatoes, red peppers, and a white wine lemon butter sauce, topped with sliced almonds for $24.95 Aged Black Angus Prime – aged Black Angus strip steak topped with garlic bleu cheese butter and two fresh sea scallops, served with roasted vegetables for $28.95

Candicci’s Restaurant is owned by Robert Candice. They have been in business for almost 40 years. In addition to their holiday specials, Candicci’s is also known for their live music, patio parties in the summer and catering. Candicci’s have provided catering services to some of the largest companies in the St Louis region.

Candicci’s online ratings are: Facebook 4.3 – Google 4.1 and TripAdvisor 4.

Contact information:

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar

100 Holloway Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011

Email: candiccis@gmail.com

Phone: (636) 220-8989