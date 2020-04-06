Candicci’s Raises $400 for Food to Donate to Health Care Workers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Candicci’s Restaurant is raising money to pay for food that will benefit health care workers and first responders

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, located in Ballwin, Missouri, created a GoFundMe page last week to raise money to pay for food that will be donated and delivered to health care workers and first responders that are on the front-line of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, $400 has been donated. Food will be given to health care workers starting today. Candicci’s would like to recognize and express their sincere appreciation to the following contributors:

Terri Zamarripa

Barbara Vanderbeek

Chuck & Christy Bobbitt

Mary Lewis

1 Anonymous

Candicci’s has set a goal of $5000. The reception from the health care workers is a sincere appreciation for the thoughts and support. While Candicci’s sincerely appreciates the support, they need more contribution to meet their goal. For those that can afford to support this charitable effort, please CLICK to DONATE to this local campaign.

There are many campaigns similar to this across the country. Many have raised thousands of dollars to help support the front line protectors that have been infected at a higher rate due to the exposure of the virus. Their sacrifices have been high and need the support of families and communities as we all work through this pandemic.

Candicci’s has a history of helping raise money for a variety of local projects. Bob Candice, manager of Candicci’s, is always first to call asking us asking us to help him get the word out in order for him to help the community. Candicci’s has been in business for 40 years serving authentic Italian cuisines across the St Louis region. You can be assured that your donation will help those that it is designed to help.

We will update the information as more contributions are received. Additionally, we will update the community as to which health care providers received the food.

