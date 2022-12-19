Candicci’s 14th Annual Customer Appreciation Party – 2022

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar to host its 14th Annual Customer Appreciation Party, Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is located in Ballwin, Missouri, and has announced its Annual Customer Appreciation Party, making it the 14th year to hold this party.

The 14th Annual Customer Appreciation Party features:

Live Music

Happy Hour All Night Long

Complimentary Appetizers

Gift Certificate Special

The Promise of a Great Time!

Additionally, they are hosting a Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Dinner that requires reservations, so plan now. Call +1 636-220-8989.