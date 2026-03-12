Canada’s Jordyn Huitema inks three-year contract with Stars following NWSL trade from Reign

Jordyn Huitema Joins Stars with 3-Year Deal After NWSL Trade

In a significant move in women’s soccer, Canadian forward Jordyn Huitema has signed a three-year contract with the Stars after being traded from the Reign earlier this week. This strategic shift marks a new chapter for Huitema, who aims to enhance her performance and secure her position within the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The trade was finalized on Monday and is expected to take effect at the beginning of the upcoming season at the Stars’ home ground in Toronto.

Huitema’s move to the Stars comes during a period of increased competition within the NWSL, as teams ramp up their efforts to secure top talent ahead of the new season. Known for her dynamic playing style and scoring ability, the 21-year-old striker brings a wealth of talent and potential that the Stars organization believes can make a significant impact on their performance in the league.

A Transformative Journey

Jordyn Huitema began her professional career with the Reign in 2019 after rising through the ranks in youth soccer and establishing herself as one of Canada’s most promising talents. During her time with the Reign, she showcased her capabilities as a forward, netting several key goals and assisting in vital match situations. However, following a season that saw the team struggle with consistency, new management at the Stars opted to make a bold move to shake up their roster.

The trade was finalized through a series of negotiations between the two clubs, with the Reign emphasizing their commitment to rebuilding their squad for the future. A spokesperson from the Reign stated, “We recognize the immense talent that Jordyn possesses, and we wish her nothing but success as she embarks on this new chapter at the Stars.” The Reign plan to utilize the assets acquired in exchange for Huitema to strengthen their lineup moving forward.

Stars’ Ambitious Plans

The Stars, having finished mid-table last season, are eager to revamp their squad and bring in fresh talent. Coach Amanda Mitchell spoke positively about Huitema’s signing, saying, “Jordyn is a game-changer. Her skill set and understanding of the game will be instrumental in our plans to compete at the highest levels in the NWSL. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to seeing the contributions she will make to our team.”

With new strategies and a roster overhaul on the horizon, the Stars are setting high expectations for the upcoming season. The addition of Huitema is seen as a pivotal moment that could redefine the franchise’s trajectory. Not only does her experience from international competitions enhance the squad, but it also draws in more fans, given her popularity both in Canada and among soccer enthusiasts in North America.

Huitema’s Impact on Women’s Soccer in Canada

Jordyn Huitema’s signing is not just a personal milestone but also a significant moment for women’s soccer in Canada. As a prominent figure on the national team, her move to a high-profile club like the Stars underscores the growing recognition and support for women athletes in the sport. Huitema has participated in various international tournaments, and her contributions to the national team have inspired a new generation of female soccer players.

This transition reflects a broader trend within the NWSL, where teams are increasingly investing in talent that can drive the league’s growth and attract more fan engagement. Huitema’s presence in Toronto is expected to enhance local interest in women’s soccer and motivate young players to pursue their dreams in the sport.

Fan Reactions and Expectations

Fans have reacted enthusiastically to the news of Huitema’s signing. Social media platforms buzzed with excitement, as many supporters expressed their eagerness to see her in action wearing the Stars’ colors. Local communities involved in women’s soccer are also positing that her presence could uplift grassroots programs and inspire local young athletes.

“I can’t wait to see Jordyn play live! She’s an incredible player, and having her on the Stars will definitely boost our team’s spirit,” said one long-time Stars supporter. The combination of excitement and anticipation surrounding her integration into the team is palpable.

Future Prospects

As Huitema prepares for her first season with the Stars, all eyes will be on how she integrates herself into the team dynamics and translation of her international experience to the NWSL. The Stars will face stiff competition from rival clubs, and the pressure will be on the young athlete to deliver results quickly.

With her track record of resilience and determination, many believe Huitema will rise to the occasion, embracing the challenges and opportunities ahead. Fans, teammates, and coaches alike are hopeful that her talent will shine throughout the season and help propel the team to new heights.

Conclusion

Jordyn Huitema’s signing with the Stars marks an exciting new chapter in her career and a positive development for the NWSL as a whole. As she embarks on this exciting journey, the impact of her move transcends beyond individual achievements, highlighting the increasing investment and recognition for women’s soccer in Canada. With a blend of ambition and talent, Huitema is poised to make a lasting impression both on and off the pitch, setting the stage for an inspiring season ahead.

As the soccer season approaches, the anticipation for Huitema’s debut in her new role will only continue to grow. The Stars are gearing up for a fresh start, and Jordyn’s arrival is undoubtedly a key highlight in the evolving landscape of women’s professional soccer in Canada.