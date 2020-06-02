California Woman Erin M. Hinkle Sentenced for South Dakota Drug Conspiracy

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Huntington Beach, California, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on May 11, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Erin M. Hinkle, age 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal custody, followed by 5 years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Hinkle was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on February 5, 2019. She pled guilty on January 6, 2020.

Beginning on an unknown date, until on or about February 5, 2019, in the District of South Dakota, Hinkle, knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together, with others known and unknown, to intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Brookings, South Dakota, Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.

Hinkle was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

