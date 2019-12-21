Caliburn International Achieves U.S. Department Of Defense Accreditation

LENOIR CITY, TN (STL.News) Caliburn International’s (Caliburn) Munitions and Environmental Remediation line of business, operating as Janus Global Operations, has achieved U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) accreditation for its Advanced Geophysical Classification (AGC) quality and technical platforms, allowing the company to perform AGC work at munitions response sites through the DoD Advanced Geophysical Classification Accreditation Program (DAGCAP).

Advanced Geophysical Classification is a DoD proven, state-of-the-art metal detection technology that accurately identifies subsurface Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) during field surveys. AGC differentiates ERW from “metallic clutter” prior to intrusive operations, which substantially decreases remediation costs.

“This program allows us to provide our clients with cost-effective solutions for their projects,” said Mike Pate, Senior Vice President and Head of Caliburn’s Munitions and Environmental Remediation line of business. “The accreditation reinforces why our clients choose us – our commitment to technology and our capability to solve our clients’ most critical problems while delivering new levels of performance and productivity,” said Pate.

“We are proud to have achieved this accreditation,” said Caliburn’s Chief Operating Officer C.D. Moore. “It is a testament to Caliburn’s dedication to client success and to the high standards of the DoD program.”

One of the largest commercial munitions-management companies in the world, Caliburn supports clients ranging from governments and militaries to humanitarian and commercial organizations. The company’s line of business was accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) on November 26, 2019.