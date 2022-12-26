Buy Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, target price Rs 195: ICICI Securities

has buy call on with a target price of Rs 195. The current market price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is Rs 142.7.

., incorporated in the year 1993, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 177759.35 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Oil Crude, Gas Natural, Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, C2/C3 (Ethane/Propane), Butane, Other Operating Revenue, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), HSD, Superior Kerosene Oil, LSHS, Mineral Turpentine Oil (MTO), Others for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 170984.28 Crore, down -7.15 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 184148.90 Crore and up 38.51 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 123444.95 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 7291.30 Crore in latest quarter.

The brokerage estimates an EPS CAGR of 19% over FY22-24E, driven by assumptions of US$75/bbl crude realisation, US$7.8/mmbtu gas realisation and a CAGR of 3.9% in overall group production (including OVL). Valuations of just 2.7x FY24E EPS, 2.2x EV/EBITDA and 0.5x P/BV remain attractive. Reiterate BUY.



Promoters held 58.89 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 9.97 per cent, DIIs 18.52 per cent.

