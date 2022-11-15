Buy Happiest Minds Technologies, target price Rs 1150: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 1150. The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies is Rs 996.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., incorporated in the year 2011, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 14632.75 Crore) operating in IT Software sector.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Sale of services for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 359.33 Crore, up 7.99 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 332.74 Crore and up 31.08 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 274.12 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 59.41 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Breakout from downward sloping trend line with volumes and closed above 50 days EMA resistance.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 53.25 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 4.41 per cent, DIIs 1.48 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.