Business News: Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire QIAGEN N.V.

– Expands specialty diagnostics portfolio with attractive molecular diagnostics capabilities, including infectious disease testing

– Complements leading life sciences offering with innovative sample preparation, assay and bioinformatics technologies

– Creates significant value and is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share after close

WALTHAM, MA (STL.News) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA), a leading global provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies, today announced that their boards of directors, as well as the managing board of QIAGEN N.V., have unanimously approved Thermo Fisher’s proposal to acquire QIAGEN for €39 per share in cash. The offer price represents a premium of approximately 23% to the closing price of QIAGEN’s common stock on the Frankfurt Prime Standard on March 2, 2020, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction. Thermo Fisher will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares of QIAGEN.

The transaction values QIAGEN at approximately $11.5 billion at current exchange rates, which includes the assumption of approximately $1.4 billion of net debt.

“We are excited to bring together our complementary offerings to advance our customers’ important work, from discovery to diagnostics,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This acquisition provides us with the opportunity to leverage our industry-leading capabilities and R&D expertise to accelerate innovation and address emerging healthcare needs. For shareholders, we expect the transaction to be immediately accretive and to generate significant cost and revenue synergies.”

QIAGEN is a leading provider of life science and molecular diagnostic solutions and employs approximately 5,100 people at 35 locations in more than 25 countries. The company generated 2019 revenue of $1.53 billion. Its sample preparation technologies are used to extract, isolate and purify DNA, RNA and proteins from a wide range of biological samples. The company’s assay technologies are then used to amplify and enrich these biomolecules to make them readily accessible for analysis. In addition, QIAGEN’s instruments can be used to automate these workflows, while its bioinformatics systems provide customers with relevant, actionable insights.

“Our vision at QIAGEN has always been to make improvements in life possible with our differentiated Sample to Insight molecular testing solutions,” said Thierry Bernard, interim chief executive officer of QIAGEN N.V. and senior vice president, head of the molecular diagnostics business area. “This strategic step with Thermo Fisher will enable us to enter a promising new era and will give our employees the opportunity to have an even greater impact. The combination is designed to deliver significant cash value to our shareholders, while enabling us to accelerate the expansion of our solutions to provide customers worldwide with breakthroughs that advance our knowledge about the science of life and improve health outcomes.”

Casper concluded, “We look forward to welcoming QIAGEN’s employees to Thermo Fisher and are excited about the new opportunities we’ll have to advance precision medicine through new molecular diagnostics and improved life sciences workflows.”

