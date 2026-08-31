Build-A-Bear Faces Investor Investigation After Stock Plunges

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 31, 2026 (STL.News) Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is facing an investor investigation by Rosen Law Firm following a historic decline in its stock price after the St. Louis-based retailer reported weaker second-quarter results, reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook, and disclosed the termination of its chief growth officer.

The investigation follows Build-A-Bear shares plunging 27.3% on Aug. 27, closing at $28.44. Reuters reported that it was the largest single-day percentage decline in the company’s history and left the shares at their lowest closing level in roughly two years.

The decline followed Build-A-Bear’s fiscal second-quarter earnings announcement, which showed total revenue falling to $115.3 million from $124.2 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Pre-tax income declined to $11.6 million from $15.3 million, while diluted earnings per share fell to $0.70 from $0.94.

The results prompted the company to reduce its fiscal 2026 expectations and raised new questions among investors about growth, wholesale operations, consumer demand and the retailer’s ability to navigate higher costs.

Rosen Law Firm Investigates Build-A-Bear

Rosen Law Firm announced that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Build-A-Bear shareholders.

The firm said its investigation stems from allegations that Build-A-Bear may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.

Rosen also said it is preparing a prospective securities class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

That distinction is important.

In its Aug. 31 announcement, Rosen described the matter as an investigation of potential securities claims and a prospective class action. The announcement did not identify a securities class-action complaint already filed in court against Build-A-Bear.

The announcement also did not specify a proposed class period, named plaintiff, case number, or lead-plaintiff deadline.

Investors should therefore distinguish the current investigation from an already-filed securities class-action lawsuit.

Rosen’s announcement does not establish wrongdoing by Build-A-Bear or its executives, and a court has not adjudicated the allegations.

Build-A-Bear Cuts 2026 Outlook

The investor investigation follows a difficult quarterly report for the retailer.

Build-A-Bear reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $115.3 million, down approximately 7.2% from $124.2 million in the prior-year period.

For the first half of fiscal 2026, total revenue reached $240.6 million, down 4.8% from the comparable period a year earlier.

The company nevertheless generated first-half pre-tax income of $35.5 million, representing 14.8% of revenue, compared with $34.9 million and 13.8% of revenue during the prior-year period.

First-half diluted EPS increased slightly to $2.16 from $2.11.

Build-A-Bear also reported returning $22.7 million to shareholders during the first half through share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

But investors focused heavily on the company’s revised outlook.

Build-A-Bear lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to between $500 million and $525 million, compared with its previous guidance of $530 million to $550 million.

The company also forecast fiscal 2026 pre-tax income of approximately $60 million to $68 million.

Management acknowledged that the second-quarter performance fell short of expectations and that certain wholesale opportunities were taking longer to materialize than previously anticipated.

Walmart Partnership Adds to Investor Concerns

Another issue emerged during Build-A-Bear’s earnings discussion.

Reuters reported that the company could not renew a multimillion-dollar partnership with Walmart and that other wholesale opportunities were developing more slowly than expected.

That development matters because Build-A-Bear has sought growth beyond its traditional mall and shopping-center workshop business through commercial partnerships, international operations, and other distribution channels.

Commercial and international franchise revenue was $8.8 million during the quarter, down approximately 9% year over year, according to the company’s earnings materials.

Build-A-Bear also continues to deal with tariff-related expenses.

The company’s fiscal-year outlook incorporates approximately $10 million to $11 million in ongoing tariffs and related costs, according to Reuters.

D.A. Davidson analysts cited by Reuters said the revised outlook was below consensus estimates across key measures and indicated weaker profitability during the second half of the fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Terminates Chief Growth Officer

Adding another element of uncertainty, Build-A-Bear disclosed that it terminated Chief Growth Officer David Henderson without cause, effective Aug. 26.

The disclosure was contained in an Aug. 27 Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, Henderson may receive a cash severance payment of $501,500, paid in equal installments over 12 months beginning 30 days after his termination date.

The separation arrangement also provides for a $31,723.92 lump-sum payment related to health, dental and vision benefits, as well as a prorated portion of any fiscal 2026 bonus to which Henderson becomes entitled based on actual performance.

Unvested restricted shares and outstanding long-term performance-based cash incentive awards are to be forfeited under the applicable compensation programs.

The payments and benefits are subject to Henderson executing the separation agreement and complying with its conditions.

The company specifically characterized the termination as without cause.

The management change follows another significant leadership transition. Longtime Chief Executive Officer Sharon Price John announced earlier in 2026 that she would retire, with Chris Hurt succeeding her as CEO in June.

BBW Stock Suffers Historic Selloff

The market’s response to the earnings announcement was dramatic.

Build-A-Bear shares closed Aug. 27 at $28.44, falling 27.3% during the session.

Reuters reported that the decline was the largest one-day percentage drop in Build-A-Bear’s history.

At that closing price, BBW had lost approximately 54% of its value since the beginning of 2026.

From a technical perspective, a decline of more than 27% in a single trading session represents a substantial breakdown in price momentum.

The size of the gap lower also suggests investors quickly repriced expectations for Build-A-Bear’s future earnings and revenue growth after the revised guidance.

The $28 area consequently becomes an important near-term reference level for traders because it represents the territory established after the earnings-driven selloff.

A sustained move below the post-earnings low could indicate continued selling pressure, while stabilization above that area could suggest investors are beginning to reassess the company’s valuation after the sharp decline.

Investors should remember, however, that technical indicators cannot predict future stock prices, particularly following major earnings announcements when fundamental information can dominate normal trading patterns.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Several developments could determine whether Build-A-Bear shares stabilize or remain under pressure.

The most important will be the company’s ability to meet its revised $500 million-to-$525 million fiscal 2026 revenue target.

Investors will also watch store traffic, e-commerce demand, wholesale partnerships, tariff expenses, and profitability in the second half of the fiscal year.

Wholesale performance could receive particular attention following the loss of the Walmart partnership and management’s acknowledgment that other opportunities may take longer to develop.

Leadership execution will also be important following the CEO transition and Henderson’s departure.

From the legal perspective, investors should watch whether Rosen Law Firm or another securities firm ultimately files a complaint.

An investigation announcement does not necessarily result in litigation.

If a lawsuit is subsequently filed, the complaint would normally provide considerably more detail regarding the statements being challenged, the proposed investor class period, alleged losses and the legal theories asserted against the defendants.

Investigation Does Not Establish Wrongdoing

The Rosen announcement should not be interpreted as a finding that Build-A-Bear violated federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm is investigating potential claims based on allegations concerning information provided to investors.

No court has determined that Build-A-Bear or any of its executives committed securities fraud based on the investigation described in Rosen’s announcement.

Likewise, Rosen’s statement that it is preparing a prospective class action differs from confirming that a complaint has been filed.

Investors considering participating in any securities investigation should independently review the relevant SEC filings, company disclosures and any future court documents.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and operates an experiential retail business centered on customizable stuffed animals. The company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BBW.

Editor’s Note: This article reports on an investor investigation announced by a law firm and publicly available corporate and regulatory disclosures. An investigation is not a finding of liability, and allegations have not been proven in court. As of the Rosen announcement referenced in this report, the firm described the matter as an investigation and prospective class action rather than identifying a filed Build-A-Bear securities class-action complaint.

Investment Disclaimer: This article is for informational and news-reporting purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice. Securities prices can rise or fall rapidly, and investors should conduct their own research or consult qualified advisers before making investment decisions.