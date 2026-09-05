Build-A-Bear Faces Investor Investigation

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), the St. Louis-based specialty retailer known for its customizable stuffed animals, is facing increased scrutiny from an investor-rights law firm following disappointing second-quarter financial results, a reduced full-year outlook and a dramatic decline in the company’s stock price.

The Rosen Law Firm announced Saturday that it is continuing an investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of BBW shareholders. The firm said its investigation stems from allegations that BBW may have provided materially misleading business information to investors.

Importantly, Rosen’s Sept. 5 announcement describes an investigation and prospective class action, not a securities class-action lawsuit that has already been filed.

This distinction matters for BBW shareholders.

Rosen said it is investigating potential civil securities claims and is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses. The firm’s announcement does not identify a filed federal court case, case number, certified class, defined class period, or lead-plaintiff deadline.

The investigation follows a difficult period for BBW shares after the company reported weaker second-quarter results and again reduced its fiscal 2026 financial expectations.

Build-A-Bear Reports Weaker Second Quarter

Build-A-Bear reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenue of $115.3 million for the 13 weeks ended Aug. 1, down 7.2% from $124.2 million during the comparable period a year earlier.

Net retail sales totaled about $106.5 million, down 7.1%, while consolidated e-commerce demand fell 15.6%.

Commercial and international franchise revenue totaled about $8.8 million, down 9% from the comparable quarter.

Profitability also declined.

Build-A-Bear reported second-quarter pre-tax income of $11.6 million, compared with $15.3 million during the previous year’s quarter. Pre-tax income represented approximately 10.1% of total revenue, compared with 12.3% a year earlier.

Diluted earnings per share fell to 70 cents from 94 cents.

The company’s gross margin was pressured by increased promotional activity and the effect of occupancy costs as revenue declined. Build-A-Bear also reported approximately $1 million in tariffs and related costs during the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Cuts 2026 Outlook

Potentially more significant to investors was management’s decision to lower its financial expectations for fiscal 2026.

Build-A-Bear reduced its expected annual revenue range to approximately $500 million to $525 million.

The company’s previous forecast had called for revenue of approximately $530 million to $550 million.

Build-A-Bear also lowered its expected fiscal-year pre-tax income to approximately $60 million to $68 million.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Hurt acknowledged that second-quarter performance did not meet the company’s expectations.

Management had expected fiscal 2026 results to be weighted toward the second half of the year, but Build-A-Bear said some wholesale opportunities could take longer than anticipated to materialize. The company consequently moderated its expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear nevertheless continues pursuing its longer-term expansion strategy, including additional experience-location openings.

Build-A-Bear Stock Falls 27%

Wall Street reacted sharply to the earnings report and reduced forecast.

Build-A-Bear shares plunged 27.3% on Aug. 27, closing at $28.44. Reuters reported that the decline represented the largest one-day percentage drop in the company’s history and pushed BBW shares to their lowest level in approximately two years.

Following the decline, Build-A-Bear shares were down approximately 54% for 2026 at that point.

The magnitude of the stock-price decline matters in a potential securities case because shareholder-loss investigations often follow substantial declines tied to unexpected financial disclosures, lowered forecasts, or other corporate developments.

A falling stock price alone, however, does not establish securities fraud.

Plaintiffs pursuing a federal securities fraud claim generally must establish substantially more, including potentially demonstrating that a company or its executives made a materially false or misleading statement or omitted material information and that investors suffered losses connected to the alleged misconduct.

At this stage, Rosen is investigating whether circumstances surrounding Build-A-Bear’s disclosures could support such claims.

Wholesale Challenges Add Pressure

Additional details surrounding Build-A-Bear’s revised outlook emerged following the earnings announcement.

Reuters reported that Build-A-Bear disclosed during its earnings call that the company had been unable to renew a multimillion-dollar partnership with Walmart and that other wholesale opportunities were progressing more slowly than expected.

The company’s outlook also incorporates an estimated $10 million to $11 million in ongoing tariff and related costs for fiscal 2026.

Tariffs have emerged as an important cost consideration for retailers dependent on international manufacturing and supply chains.

Build-A-Bear had already reduced its full-year revenue expectations earlier in the year after citing softer store traffic. The August revision therefore represented another reduction in expectations for fiscal 2026.

Management Changes at Build-A-Bear

These financial developments occurred during a leadership transition at the St. Louis company.

Longtime Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John retired earlier this year, with Chris Hurt succeeding her as chief executive in June.

Hurt previously served as the company’s chief operations and experience officer.

Build-A-Bear also terminated Chief Growth Officer David Henderson without cause, effective Aug. 26, according to reporting following the company’s quarterly results.

Leadership changes, combined with slowing revenue, reduced financial guidance, and a substantial stock decline, have increased investor attention on the company’s ability to execute its longer-term growth strategy.

First-Half Results Offer Broader Picture

Build-A-Bear’s first-half numbers provide additional context.

For the 26 weeks ended Aug. 1, total revenue reached approximately $240.6 million, down 4.8% from the comparable period in fiscal 2025.

Net retail sales declined 6.1% to approximately $220 million, while consolidated e-commerce demand fell 21.2%.

There were areas of growth.

Commercial and international franchise revenue increased 11.6% to approximately $20.6 million during the first half.

Build-A-Bear reported first-half pre-tax income of approximately $35.5 million compared with $34.9 million a year earlier. However, the 2026 results included a $7 million tariff refund related to prior fiscal-year costs.

Excluding that refund, adjusted pre-tax income was approximately $28.5 million.

Build-A-Bear reported diluted first-half EPS of $2.16, compared with $2.11 during the previous year’s first half. Adjusted EPS excluding the tariff-refund impact was $1.73.

The company also continued returning capital to shareholders.

Approximately $22.7 million was returned through stock repurchases and quarterly dividends during the first half of fiscal 2026.

Build-A-Bear Continues Expanding Locations

Despite the near-term financial pressures, Build-A-Bear continues expanding its global footprint.

The company reported five net new global experience locations during the second quarter. At quarter-end, Build-A-Bear operated through 674 global locations, including 379 corporately managed locations, 177 partner-operated locations, and 118 franchise locations.

Management has indicated that it expects to accelerate experience-location openings during the remainder of the year.

The company is also preparing a large multi-level retail-entertainment destination at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of its broader effort to expand the Build-A-Bear brand beyond its traditional mall-based retail format.

What Rosen Law Firm Is Investigating

The Rosen Law Firm’s Sept. 5 notice says the firm is continuing to investigate potential securities claims resulting from allegations that Build-A-Bear may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.

Rosen is encouraging investors who purchased Build-A-Bear securities to contact the firm about the prospective litigation.

The law firm says investors potentially could participate through a contingency-fee arrangement without paying out-of-pocket fees or costs.

Rosen describes itself as an investor-rights law firm concentrating on securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

However, investors should understand the procedural status of the Build-A-Bear matter.

Based on Rosen’s Sept. 5 announcement, this is currently an investigation into potential securities claims. Rosen says it is preparing a prospective class action, but its announcement does not identify an already-filed Build-A-Bear securities complaint.

That means Rosen’s announcement does not identify a lead-plaintiff deadline.

Investigation Does Not Establish Wrongdoing

A law firm’s investigation is not evidence by itself that Build-A-Bear or any of its executives violated federal securities laws.

Securities law firms routinely investigate companies after unexpected earnings results, major stock-price declines, regulatory disclosures, changes in financial guidance, or other developments that potentially resulted in shareholder losses.

An investigation may eventually result in litigation, but it also may not.

If a securities class-action complaint is eventually filed, plaintiffs would have to establish their allegations through the federal judicial process. Build-A-Bear would have an opportunity to respond and contest those allegations.

No finding of securities fraud should therefore be inferred from Rosen’s investigation.

Build-A-Bear Remains a Major St. Louis Company

The investigation carries particular local significance because Build-A-Bear Workshop is headquartered in St. Louis.

The company’s SEC filing lists its principal executive offices at 415 South 18th Street in St. Louis, Missouri.

Build-A-Bear has grown from a mall-based concept into an internationally recognized retail and entertainment brand, making developments involving the company particularly relevant to St. Louis-area investors, employees, and the broader business community.

The immediate question for investors is whether Build-A-Bear can stabilize its operating performance during the second half of fiscal 2026 while dealing with tariffs, softer retail and e-commerce demand and slower-than-anticipated wholesale opportunities.

At the same time, shareholders will be watching whether Rosen’s investigation develops into a formally filed securities class action.

Until that happens, descriptions of the matter as an existing Build-A-Bear securities fraud lawsuit would be premature.

Key Build-A-Bear Numbers

Ticker: NYSE: BBW

NYSE: BBW Q2 2026 revenue: $115.3 million

$115.3 million Year-over-year revenue change: Down 7.2%

Down 7.2% Q2 diluted EPS: $0.70

$0.70 Prior-year Q2 EPS: $0.94

$0.94 Updated FY2026 revenue outlook: $500 million to $525 million

$500 million to $525 million Updated FY2026 pre-tax income outlook: $60 million to $68 million

$60 million to $68 million Aug. 27 stock decline: 27.3%

27.3% Aug. 27 closing price: $28.44

$28.44 Global locations at quarter-end: 674

674 Status of Rosen matter: Securities investigation/prospective class action

Securities investigation/prospective class action Filed Rosen class-action complaint identified: No

No Lead-plaintiff deadline identified: No

Investor Notice and Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. The Rosen Law Firm’s investigation involves allegations and potential claims that have not been proven. An investigation does not establish that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. or any current or former officer or director violated federal securities laws. No court has ruled on the merits of the allegations described in Rosen’s Sept. 5 announcement. Investors should independently evaluate information and consult qualified financial or legal professionals regarding their individual circumstances.