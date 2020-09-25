Buffalo, N.Y; Randy Colucci Going To Prison For Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Randy Colucci, 36, of Niagara Falls, NY, who was convicted of possessing child pornography, was sentenced to 75 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, who handled the case, stated that in April 2017, a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent, working undercover, discovered multiple files containing videos and images of child pornography being shared on a peer to peer website. Some of the videos and images depicted prepubescent children in sexual situations. Investigators determined that the IP address connected to the files related to one utilized by the defendant, which led to the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Digital media recovered from Colucci in June 2017 contained child pornography, including children under the age of 10, and images of children involved in violent sexual assaults.

At the time of his arrest, the defendant was on New York State parole for a 2011 manslaughter conviction, involving the death of his two-year-old daughter.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.

