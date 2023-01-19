Brussels Examines Spain’s Embezzlement Reform

Specifically, to the protection of European funds in case you break the anti-fraud laws. This is what the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said this Wednesday during a debate in plenary session of the European Parliament.

The European Commission is “analyzing” the reform of the Criminal Code in Spain to assess whether the changes that affect the crime of embezzlement do not stray from the rules of the European Union. Specifically, to the protection of European funds in case you break the anti-fraud laws. This is what the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said this Wednesday during a debate in plenary session of the European Parliament.

The reform introduces changes in different crimes, including embezzlement. The Commission is currently analyzing these new provisions to check whether this reform is in line with EU law. Regarding the repeal of sedition, the community politician has warned that Spain is “free” to introduce any change in this regard because it is an “exclusive competence” of the Member States, provided they respect their international and constitutional obligations.

The Commissioner for Justice has once again called on “all parties” to renew the CGPJ.

It is something that is done ex officio whenever some criminal type is touched that is included in European legislation. When penalties are raised there are no problems, but if they are lowered, as is the case, you have to see if there is a conflict. Europe is finalizing a plan to strengthen the fight against corruption and wants to more harshly punish crimes such as embezzlement that may put community funds such as Next Generation at risk. Even if there is no personal gain.

Manifesto Against The Reform Of Embeesement

A total of 255 personalities have signed a manifesto against the recent reforms of the Penal Code or the attempt to modify the election system of the Constitutional Court. They warn that the regime of freedoms may fail to follow this governmental and legislative dynamic.

Among the signatories are former socialist and popular ministers, writers and journalists, such as Juan Luis Cebrián or Augusto DelkÁder or jurists such as Clemente Auger or Elisa de la Nuez. Businessmen or ambassadors have also signed.

In the manifesto they call on the PSOE to recover its historical project, on the PP to fulfill its constitutional duties without any resignation, on the media, on intellectuals and also on Spanish society as a whole.

This article is originally published on canalsur.es