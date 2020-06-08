Brookfield Residential Debuts New Home Designs at Clarksburg Community

CLARKSBURG, MD (STL.News) Brookfield Residential recently revealed its first model homes at Dowden’s Station, a new community of single-family homes and town-homes in one of the most sought-after areas of Montgomery County.

Two brand new floor-plans are now available for home shoppers to explore through one-on-one appointments with a sales manager or self-guided myTime Tours. Virtual meetings and tours are also offered at Dowden’s Station.

The Prescott single-family home design features up to 5 bedrooms and 4,000 square feet. The Sedona also offers a spacious living arrangement, with up to 4 bedrooms available throughout the 2-car garage town-home. Home shoppers can preview the floor-plans and schedule a private tour at DowdensStation.com.

Brookfield Residential is providing ample digital tools for online home shoppers, including informative neighborhood videos, extensive photo galleries, video tours of available homes, interactive neighborhood maps and a kitchen visualizer to provide design inspiration.

“In times like these, we are committed to making the new home process as safe and easy as possible,” Brookfield Residential Vice President of Sales and Marketing Gregg Hughes said. “So far there’s been a really positive response to the models at Dowden’s Station and home shoppers appreciate the charm of this community.”

Residents of Dowden’s Station will enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle and easy access to the best of Montgomery County and beyond. Community amenities include on-site tot lots and walking trails. Commuter routes, outlets and shopping centers are also nearby.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties, Inc. is a leading land developer and home-builder in North America and opened its Washington, D.C., division in 1984. Offering an array of home styles, including single-family homes, town-homes, condominiums and active-adult residences, Brookfield Residential understands how families live today. It’s why the home-builder creates communities near great schools and amenities, and also why its homes feature innovative, stylish and current designs.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own home-building division. They also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

