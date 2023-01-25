BRI: How Many Countries Are Part of This Project?

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – In 2013, shortly after assuming power, Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about building the “Silk Road Economic Belt’’. It will extend from China and move to Central and South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The sea-based “21st Century Maritime Silk Road’’ will connect China to all these countries via sea lanes. Together all these come to form the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

It is popularly known as the ‘One belt, One Road’. While it has quickly become Xi’s signature foreign policy. Under BRI, all the famous Chinese banks and companies will hunt for funds. They will be building roads, power plants, and railways. Moreover, they will build railways, 5G networks, and fiber optic cables all over the globe.

BRI: Which Countries Are Participants?

BRI has a wide range of reach and many countries are becoming a part of it. The answer here is difficult to determine since China is opaque. It may seem challenging to find the exact contours of BRI. Each member has a different level of participation and initiative. Initially, BRI decided to connect all the countries in Central, South, and Southeast Asia along with China. After two years of BRI’s launch, only ten different countries have signed up a memorandum of understanding. It is known as (MoU) or cooperation agreement.

In 2015, BRI started to grow within the initial corridors. Moreover, additional seventeen countries joined the list. China extended the list of BRI to Latin America in 2017. They described it as ‘a natural extension of 21st Century Maritime Silk Road’. BRI later incorporated the Chinese Communist Party constitution.

Following this development, a lot of activity increased. Moreover, an additional sixty-one countries joined in 2018. In all, 139 countries have also joined BRI. The Democratic Republic of Congo also comes in as a recent entrant. In the coming years, China will be lobbying to bring more countries into BRI and strengthen its position further.

BRI: A Global Endeavor

There is no doubt that BRI has become a truly global endeavor. Overall thirty-nine countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have joined this initiative. Moreover, thirty-four in Europe and Central Asia have joined BRI recently. Apart from that twenty-five in East Asia and Pacific while eighteen in Latin America have become a part of BRI. Whether it is from the Caribbean or seventeen from the Middle East and North Africa along with six in South Asia have joined too.

These 139 members of BRI that include China are accountable for 40% of the global GDP. It covers 63% of the world’s population that is living within the borders of BRI countries. China is currently emphasizing the benefits of BRI for these developing countries. While Beijing is enlisting countries that have low-income levels. All of them need to endorse the initiative and make things work.

A few months back twenty-six low-income countries joined BRI while nine others will soon follow. Forty-one upper-middle-income countries are planning to join BRI. Thirty-three high-income countries have already signed in and the number seems to be growing more than before.

How Many BRI Members Are There?

BRI members include US Allies that include partners such as Greece, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Many other countries align with China such as Cambodia and Laos. Most BRI members are diverse while others are refraining from joining this initiative. Countries that are democratic and politically stable will like to endorse this initiative.

Surprisingly, all BRI members will not be hosting BRI projects in general. Some countries are formally endorsing BRI because of the concept it has. Few of them have pledged to work together within the Belt and Road Initiative.

Italy has pledged to work together with China and will continue to grow their practical cooperation. Both China and Italy are committed to enhancing their policy dialogues in a lot of ways. They will cooperate to develop infrastructure connectivity and expand trade along with investment.

Many countries are pushing themselves to join BRI but they may seem less motivated at this point. They feel that China’s narrative power may increase to another level. As part of BRI, Xi Jinping will be inviting heads from various countries to contribute to their power.

They need to come up to a higher level and compete with the United States. In recent years, BRI is extending its reach to all the corners of the globe. Many countries that are a part of BRI can host many BRI projects. We may see some new countries joining in very soon.