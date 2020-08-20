Brattleboro Police Charged Daniel Silverman for Possession of Heroin & Crack Cocaine

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) ​ Brattleboro Police received an anonymous tip in regards to possible drug activity taking place out of an apartment located on Oak St.

Police began to patrol the area, and saw Daniel Silverman, a 49 year old male from Brattleboro, act in a manner consistent with criminal activity, and get into a vehicle.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle due to several violations, and made contact with the operator, and the two passengers, one being Silverman.

Through the investigation probable cause was developed that Silverman was in possession of narcotics. A search of Silverman was conducted, and Silverman was found to be in possession of misdemeanor amounts of Heroin and Crack Cocaine.

​Silverman was issued a citation for Possession, and released. Silverman will appear in court on 9/22/20 to answer his charges.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE