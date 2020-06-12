Brandon Man Robert Miller Sentenced For Theft Of Government Funds

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday has sentenced Robert Miller (54, Brandon) to six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for theft of government funds. As part of his sentence, the court also entered a money judgment of $75,984, the proceeds from the offense, and ordered Miller to pay restitution.

Miller had pleaded guilty on January 28, 2020.

According to court documents, Miller’s mother, S.M., was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits. On December 9, 2009, S.M. passed away and her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Consequently, the SSA continued to make the benefit payments. From December 2009 through June 2019, Miller accessed the funds meant for S.M. and used them for his own personal expenses. In total, Miller knowingly and willfully stole approximately $75,984 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Suzanne Huyler.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE