BPD Officers Seize Large Quantity of Fireworks in Dorchester

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) At about 9:30 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for fireworks in the area of 22 Dacia Street in Dorchester. As officers arrived in the area, they observed several fireworks actively exploding in the area of Dacia Street and Dove Street. As officers pulled onto Dacia Street, they observed fireworks being lit in the middle of the street. Officers further observed a UHaul van containing a large quantity of fireworks. Officers spoke to a male who stated he had rented the UHaul. Officers informed the male that fireworks are illegal and that they have been a serious nuisance for residents across the city. Officers confiscated the fireworks.

BPD Public Safety Reminder: The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public that illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of our residents and their property and do not belong in our communities. Massachusetts General Law (Chapter 148, Section 39) clearly states that it is illegal for private citizens to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase them legally elsewhere and then transport them into the state. If you hear or see fireworks being displayed in your neighborhood, please call 911 immediately for a police response. If you wish to report the illegal purchasing or selling of fireworks, you can do so anonymously by contacting the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

