Boston Police Searching for 2 Suspects in Bicycle Theft in 125 Guest Street in Brighton

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 5:06 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton), responded to the area of 125 Guest Street for a report of a larceny after two unknown suspects illegally entered the bike room.

Earlier on Wednesday, at approximately 3:00 AM, the suspects utilized power tools to cut the locks off of three bikes and removed them from the racks inside the garage.

Stolen was a Black Kestrel 800 Road Bike valued at $3000.00, a Black Specialized Bike valued at $1000.00 and a Black Trex FX3 valued at $1000.00.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4298.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE