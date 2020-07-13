Boston Police Investigating Arson of a Religious Statue in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 10:00 PM on Saturday July 11, 2020, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a call for a fire in the area of 284 Bowdoin Street in Dorchester. On arrival at Saint Peter’s Parish Church, officers observed a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary which had been set on fire.

Officers spoke with members of Boston Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit who stated that an unknown suspect had set fire to plastic flowers, which were in the hands of the statue, causing the face and upper body of the statue to be burned.

The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-11 Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

