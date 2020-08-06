Boston Police Arrested Sabrion Ramsure in Homicide of Victor Lopez a.k.a Marcos Blanco

Boston, MA (STL.News) BPD Officers Arrest Suspect Wanted in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Dorchester: At about 5:20 PM on August 5, 2020, officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and Special Operations arrested Sabrion Ramsure, 25, of Roxbury, in the area of 663 Parker Street.

Ramsure was taken into custody by virtue of an outstanding straight warrant out of Dorchester District Court on charges of Murder and Armed Kidnapping. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Circumstances Surround the Arrest: At about 11:11 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 89 Woodrow Avenue in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, suffering life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Victor Lopez a.k.a Marcos Blanco, 46-years-old, of Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

