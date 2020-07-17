Boston Police Arrested Luis Barros and Firearm Recovered in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 9:10pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, Officers from Area B2 (Roxbury) made an on-site firearm arrest in the area of 17 Ceylon St, Dorchester.

Due to recent firearm activity, Officers were on patrol in the area of Quincy Street and Ceylon Street when they observed two individuals walking on Quincy Street. One of the males was walking with an unusual gait, separating his feet wider than normal and he seemed to be adjusting his waistband. Both males glanced back in the officer’s direction before splitting up onto separate sides of the street. Officers recognized one of the males as Luis Barros, who the officers knew had an active warrant.

As officers approached Barros, he clutched his waistband with both hands and took off running through a driveway into a backyard. Barros attempted to climb a fence, but was unsuccessful and subsequently apprehended.

After a canvass of the suspects flight path, officers located a loaded Glock 22 laying in grass on the other side of the fence that the suspect attempted to jump over.

Luis Barros, 24, from Dorchester, was placed under arrest and charged with Trespassing, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and existing warrant for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

