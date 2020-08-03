Boston Police Arrest Donovan Scarlett & Recovered Firearm in Parker St, Jamaica Plain

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 1:05am, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, Officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an on-site firearm arrest at 1 Horan Way in Jamaica Plain.

Officers were on patrol in the area of the Bromley Heath Housing Development when they observed a large group of individuals congregating outside of 954 Parker Street. Officers pulled their unmarked police cruiser up to the group in order to engage in a casual conversation, as an additional marked Boston Police Cruiser pulled behind. As the officers from the unmarked cruiser opened their cruiser door to exit, officers in the marked cruiser observed a male stand up and start to walk away from the group. As the male got further away, he glanced back at the officers in the marked cruiser and immediately clutched the front of his waistband, and began to run away from the officers towards Bickford Street. As the male was running with both hands in front of his body, the officers exited their cruiser and followed on foot. One of the officers identified himself as a Boston Police Officer and gave the male verbal commands to stop. The male continued to run, and as he approached Horan Way the officers now noticed that he was holding an unknown object in his hand. As the male approached 1 Horan Way, he began to change directions, running in-between two motor vehicles, causing the officers to briefly lose sight of him. At this time, one of the officers heard a loud “cling” sound, consistent with a metallic object striking a hard surface. The second officer also heard the “cling” followed by a sliding sound. As the male reached the sidewalk of 1 Horan Way officers observed that he was no longer holding anything in his hand. Officers were able to catch up with the male at 9 Horan Way, where he was placed into handcuffs.

An assisting officer located a firearm between a motor vehicle and the sidewalk at 1 Horan Way. The firearm, a pink and black Taurus PT738 was loaded with one TCP .380 round in the chamber and five rounds in magazine.

The male, Donovan Scarlett, 22, of Boston, was placed under arrest and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Scarlett to be arraigned in Roxbury Court.

