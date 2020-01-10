Boston Man David A. Wood Indicted for Distributing Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) – A Boston man was yesterday today in federal court in Boston with drug distribution.

David A. Wood, 30, was indicted on two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Wood was previously charged by criminal complaint and has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 19, 2019.

According to the charging documents, Wood distributed fentanyl in Boston on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 2019, and distributed crack cocaine in Boston on Dec. 10, 2019.

The charge of distributing or possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement today.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

