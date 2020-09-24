Boston, MA Announces Preparations Ahead of November 3 State Election

Boston’s Board of Election Commissioners today certified the City of Boston’s plan for early voting sites and ballot dropbox locations for the November 3, 2020, State Election

Boston, MA (STL.News) The election includes races for: Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Councillors, Senator in General Court, Representative in General Court, Register of Probate, and Office of the President of the United States.

In addition to the races, there are two ballot questions: Law Proposed by Initiative Petition Motor Vehicle Mechanical Data & Law Proposed by Initiative Petition Ranked-Choice Voting, and two public policy questions in State Representative Districts 11, 15, 17 and 18.

The Election Department is reminding residents that Saturday, October 24 is the last day to register to vote and Wednesday, October 28 is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

REGISTERING TO VOTE

Individuals can register to vote in person, by mail, online or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles by Saturday, October 24, 2020 to vote in the November 3 State Election. To be eligible to vote, an individual must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen.

If planning to register to vote in person, residents are advised the Boston Election Department is open to the public by appointment on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at City Hall, Room 241.

VOTING EARLY

Any registered Boston voter can vote at any early voting location from Saturday, October 17, 2020 through Friday, October 30, 2020. No excuse is required to vote early. Hours and locations for early voting can be found below.

Due to COVID-19, the Election Department is implementing health and safety protocols for in-person voting during the early voting period and on Election Day. All poll workers will receive face shields, face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site every two to three hours. Voters waiting in line will be instructed to stand six feet away from others and wear a face covering. More information about COVID-19 safety at the polls can be found here.

