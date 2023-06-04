Border Patrol – Arrest Mexican National Wanted for Murder

Border Patrol arrests Mexican national wanted for murder on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

EL PASO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol Agents from El Paso Sector apprehended a Mexican national with an outstanding warrant for murder on Wednesday.

Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) were alerted by El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team regarding a subject in San Elizario with an outstanding warrant for murder in Mexico. The subject was located near Socorro by the ASU unit and taken into custody.

Agents from the El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) worked with the Government of Mexico to transfer custody of the wanted individual to Mexican law enforcement officers.

The 30-year-old Mexican national was turned over on Wednesday afternoon to Mexican authorities at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge by El Paso Sector FOB agents.

“Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector routinely work with officials from the Government of Mexico – this is a longstanding partnership in our region and one I’m very proud to continue,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “We will continue to work with our Mexican counterparts to repatriate wanted individuals across both sides of the border.”

SOURCE: U.S. Customs and Border Protection