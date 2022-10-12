BOE Spokesperson Says Bond-Buying Program Still to End Friday

2/2



© Bloomberg. Commuters outside the Bank of England in London, UK, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The Bank of England on Thursday is set to raise interest rates and start selling assets built up during a decade-long stimulus program, a historic tightening of monetary policy designed to clamp down on inflation. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg



2/2

(Bloomberg) — A Bank of England spokesperson reiterated Governor Andrew Bailey’s warning that the central bank will end its program of emergency bond purchases on Friday.

The spokesperson said Bailey’s deadline remained in place in an emailed response to a request for comment on Wednesday.

“My message to the funds involved and all the firms is you’ve got three days left now,” Bailey said at the Institute of International Finance annual meeting in Washington on Tuesday. “You’ve got to get this done.”

The spokesperson declined to comment on an earlier Financial Times story that the BOE informed some lenders on Tuesday that it was prepared to extend the facility past the deadline. Those talks, the paper said, took place before BOE’s Bailey insisted on the deadline in a speech on Tuesday.

Read More: Bailey Triggers Pound Selloff With Pledge to End BOE Support (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.