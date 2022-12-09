BoE says it will work with government on new regulatory reforms

© Reuters. A general view shows the Bank of England building, in London, Britain November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Friday that it would work with Britain’s finance ministry to ensure a safe and competitive financial system, in a response to a raft of regulatory proposals released earlier in the day. “We look forward to working with HMT (Treasury) on the proposals announced today, and will continue to maintain a safe and sound financial system which supports the UK’s position as a major global financial centre,” a BoE spokesperson said.