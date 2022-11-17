Blackstone Inc-owned India malls real estate investment trust (REIT) portfolio, Nexus Malls, filed draft papers for an initial public offering with the domestic market regulator, a stock market filing showed on Thursday.
The IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1600 crore, according to the draft prospectus.
Blackstone's India malls REIT portfolio Nexus Malls files for IPO
Blackstone Inc-owned India malls real estate investment trust (REIT) portfolio, Nexus Malls, filed draft papers for an initial public offering with the domestic market regulator, a stock market filing showed on Thursday.