With prices stuck between $18,000 to $25,000 since early July, bitcoin’s annualized 90-day realized, or historical volatility has crashed from 80% to a 21-month low of 21%, according to data sourced from charting platform TradingView. The cryptocurrency’s 90-day implied volatility, or expectations for price turbulence over three months has dropped to a four-month low of 63.7%, according to data tracking platform Laevitas.