Bitcoin Surpasses This Key Level; Axie Infinity Emerges As Top Gainer – AXS (AXS/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD – Benzinga

Crypto prices traded higher this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, trading above the key $17,000 level on Monday.Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the $1,200 level.Axie Infinity AXS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celo CELO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $864.82 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.6%. BTC was trading higher by 1.6% at $17,228.25, while ETH rose by around 2.6% to $1,286.31 on Monday.Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



GainersPrice: $8.28



24-hour gain: 22.2%Price: $0.07019



24-hour gain: 9.8%Price: $83.42



24-hour gain: 9.7%Price: $22.45



24-hour gain: 7.1%Price: $0.6207



24-hour gain: 6.8%



LosersPrice: $0.6599



24-hour drop: 4.2%Price: $0.4945



24-hour drop: 0.8%Price: $0.9863



24-hour drop: 0.6%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $2.40



24-hour drop: 0.5%Price: $143.50



24-hour drop: 0.4%