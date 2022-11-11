Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Moves Higher as Markets Continue to React to US Inflation Report – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ethereum was trading higher on Friday, as cryptocurrency markets continued to rebound, following yesterday’s U.S. inflation report. The better-than-expected 7.7% CPI (consumer price index) figure for October boosted prices, following recent bearish sentiment. Bitcoin briefly climbed back above the $18,000 level on Friday.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) moved higher on Friday, as the token rebounded following a recent spell of relatively large sell-offs.

Following a low of $16,290.27 on Thursday, BTC/USD surged to an intraday peak of $18,054.31 earlier in the day.

The move came as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to move away from a key support point of $15,800.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

As can be seen from the chart, this surge occurred as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also rebounded from a recent six-month low.

Currently, BTC is trading at $17,339.58, with the index tracking at 36.89, which is below a long-term resistance point of 39.00.

In order for BTC/USD to continue this current momentum, the RSI ceiling will first need to be broken.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) rose by as much as 8% in today’s session, as the token briefly recaptured the $1,300 level.

Soon after the U.S. inflation report was released, ETH/USD rose to a peak of $1,341.79, moving away from earlier lows of $1,199.24.

The token continues to trade above yesterday’s bottom, and as of writing is residing at the $1,272.95 mark.

ETH/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, the 10-day (red) moving average (MA) looks to be on the cusp of a downward cross with the 25-day (blue) MA.

Typically, such a move signals the beginning of a downward trend, which could mean that we have not yet reached a bottom.

Should this be the case, bears will likely be targeting a breakout below $1,000, after failing to move beyond this point earlier in the week.

Could ethereum slip below $1,000 in the coming days? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

