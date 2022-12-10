Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Falls 0.35%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Saturday, the crypto has dropped 35.18% to $0.02986143894.

InvestorsObserver is giving Bitcoin Atom a 87 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Bitcoin Atom!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin Atom a high volatility rank of 87, placing it in the top 13% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

BCA’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bitcoin Atom price is in a favorable position going forward. With support around $0.0192593593357929 and resistance at $0.0355299800841936. This positions Bitcoin Atom with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

