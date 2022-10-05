Bitcoin ATM growth experiences 1st dipATM Marketplace – ATM Marketplace

Bitcoin ATMs experienced the first dip in the history of the device with the number falling to 37,980 in September, compared to 38,776 in August — a drop of 2.05%, according to a CoinATMRadar report.

In September, 796 ATMs were removed from the global network, according to report by Coin Telegraph.

The reduction may be due to issues with regulatory clarity and market uncertainties. Despite this minor drop, companies are still deploying almost 14 cryptocurrency ATMs per day, according to the report.