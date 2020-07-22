Birmingham Police Investigating a Suspicious Package found at University Blvd

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports at approximately 6:32 a.m. on July 22, 2020, UAB Police Department notified BPD of a suspicious package at 19th Street and University Blvd.
BPD’s Tactical Operations Unit along with bomb technicians responded to the scene for further investigation the package.
The package was disrupted on scene as a precaution to render it safe.
It was determined the package was a hoax device.
This is an ongoing investigation.
