Biomethane and hydrogen to lead the shift from natural gas, MEPs say

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) New measures to decarbonize and secure the EU gas market were put to vote by the European Parliament’s Industry, Research, and Energy (ITRE) Committee, in order to promote biomethane and hydrogen as the bloc attempts to shift from fossil gas.

At stake are two legislative acts, a regulation and a directive, to facilitate access to the grid for renewable and low-carbon gases, such as biomethane and hydrogen. The draft directive was adopted with 62 votes to 2, with 7 abstentions whereas the draft regulation received 54 votes in favor, against 17, and 1 abstention.

The legislation would also create a certification system for low-carbon gases and ensure that consumers can switch suppliers more easily to choose renewable and low-carbon gases over fossil fuels in their contracts.

In line with the REPowerEU targets, MEPs said that by the end of 2030, EU countries should ensure collectively at least 35 billion cubic meters of sustainable biomethane. This would be produced and injected into the natural gas system, annually, with the aim of replacing 20% of Russian natural gas imports.

“This vote is the next step towards a climate-neutral Europe. The European Parliament allows — in contrast to the Commission’s proposal — more certainty for investments in hydrogen infrastructure based on the existing natural gas grid, instead of imposing restrictions on investment. We call for gas, hydrogen and electricity infrastructure to be planned jointly to better coordinate energy systems in the future,” said MEP Jens Geier.

For end consumers, Geier said, hydrogen is to be prioritised in sectors that are hard to decarbonise in order to support the European industry’s transformation and save greenhouse gas emissions.

MEPs added that hydrogen corridors, identified in the REPowerEU plan, should be supported by adequate infrastructure and investments. The aim is to ensure that enough cross-border capacity is available to establish an integrated European hydrogen market — the so-called “hydrogen backbone” and enable hydrogen to move freely across borders.

“Special support should be given to upscaling renewable and low-carbon gases in our coal regions. We are also strengthening the joint gas purchasing scheme and making all gas contracts in the EU more transparent,” said MEP Jerzy Buzek.

Caving to fossil fuel lobbies

The NGO Global Witness said the Parliament failed to back a managed phase-out for the fossil fuel that is at the heart of the climate and cost of living crises.

Dominic Eagleton, senior gas campaigner at Global Witness said the ITRE vote was an opportunity for policymakers to agree on a plan for a managed phase-out of gas.

“Instead, MEPs have caved to the demands of the fossil fuel lobby by agreeing a mish-mash of policies that hands more control of our energy system to the fossil gas industry, and ensures that we will keep burning fossil gas to produce hydrogen,” condemned Eagleton.

MEPs gave the green light to initiate negotiations with Energy ministers, which will start in March.

“It’s up to national energy ministers to change tack next month and push for a comprehensive fossil gas phase-out,” added Eagleton.