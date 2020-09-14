Billings; Methamphetamine dealer Charles Anthony Sloan sentenced to seven years in prison | USAO-MT

(STL.News) – A Hardin man who admitted selling methamphetamine during an undercover buy that occurred near the Billings Public Library was sentenced today to seven years in prison and four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Charles Anthony Sloan, 32, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to distribution of meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

Court records filed by the prosecution said that on May 10, 2019, a confidential source advised a drug task force officer that Sloan was willing to sell an ounce of meth for $800. The task force arranged for a sale in which an undercover agent assisted. The transaction took place in a vehicle parked on North 29th Street, near the Billings Public Library. Sloan entered the vehicle, which was occupied by the undercover agent and confidential source, and called his source to arrange for the delivery of one ounce of meth for $900. The source arrived, and supplied Sloan with the meth. Sloan kept a small amount and sold the rest to the undercover agent for $800. Sloan also offered the confidential source a small amount of meth for setting up the deal. A Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory determined that the meth totaled 25.5 grams of pure meth.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the DEA.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 36% from 2013 to 2018. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

