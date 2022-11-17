Biggest Movers: XMR, LEO Move Towards 1-Week Highs on Thursday

Unus sed leo was a notable gainer on Thursday, as the token surged towards a one-week high. The move comes as crypto markets seem to have settled, a week on from the turbulence caused by the FTX collapse. Monero also rallied, climbing above the $130 level.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) was closing in on a one-week high on Thursday, as market volatility eased a week on from the FTX collapse.

XMR/USD raced to an intraday high of $132.97 in today’s session, which comes a day after trading at a low of $127.09.

Today’s move saw monero hit its highest point since last Friday, and it is now marginally below a ceiling of $133.50.

XMR/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, earlier gains have somewhat eased, as traders became nervous the closer price moved to this ceiling.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also collided with a key resistance level of 43.00, and as of writing is tracking at 42.09.

Should bulls intend to move prices above $133.50, this ceiling of 43.00 will need to be broken first.

Unus Sed Leo (LEO)

Unus Sed Leo (LEO) was another notable gainer in today’s session, as prices also neared a one-week high.

Following a low of $3.78, LEO/USD raced to an intraday peak of $4.04, hitting its strongest point since November 11.

Currently LEO is trading over 5% higher than yesterday’s bottom, and is nearing a breakout of a long-term resistance level.

LEO/USD – Daily Chart

LEO/USD is still hovering below this ceiling of $4.05, which comes as the RSI also sits below a resistance of its own.

As of writing, the index is tracking at 46.49, which is under its aforementioned resistance of 47.00.

In the event of a breakout, LEO bulls will likely attempt to move towards the next closest ceiling of $4.20.

