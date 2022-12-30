Biden signs $1.7T bill that keeps government operating through September

Win McNamee/Getty Images News President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7T funding bill that will keep the federal government running through the end of September 2023. Late last week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill with a 225-201 vote, mostly along partly lines. A day earlier the Senate passed the bill with a 68-29 vote. The White House had received the bill from Congress late Wednesday afternoon. Then it was delivered to Biden, who is staying in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, by White House staff on a regularly scheduled commercial flight, the Associated Press reported. In the funding bill, spending for domestic programs increased by ~6% to $772.5B from the previous fiscal year, while defense spending is ~10% higher to $858B. The omnibus legislation combines 12 appropriations bills, including $45B aid to Ukraine and NATO allies and ~$40B for emergency spending, mostly on disaster relief for communities affected by natural disasters. The bill also contains ~$15.3B for more than 7,200 projects the legislators backed for their home states and districts, the AP said. The lawmakers also added a number of policy changes unrelated to spending, including a bipartisan overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, intended to prevent a future president or presidential candidate from trying to overturn an election. Last week, a dispute about U.S. border security among Senators delayed the passage of the bill. Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.